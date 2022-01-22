Emergency Food Network Offers Home Delivery Services – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Do you know of someone who is unable to access local food pantries because of transportation or accessibility issues?

The Pierce County Emergency Food Network has multiple locations and a Home Delivery program for Pierce County residents who have barriers to accessing their local food pantries.

The mission of Emergency Food Network (EFN) is “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.” The network includes more than 70 food pantries and hot meal sites, providing meals to over 1.9 million clients annually. These recipients represent a diverse population of low-income clients, the vast majority of whom fall below national poverty guidelines. According to EPN, more than half are children and seniors and almost half are families with at least one adult working.

The majority of food is donated by farms and large corporations such as Fred Meyer, Carolina Logistics, QFC, and SuperValu, but EFN also acts as a Sub-Distributing Agency (SDA) for the USDA Commodity Food Program and purchases food through its Co-op Food Purchasing Program.

For more information on EFN home delivery services, visit their website or call 253.584.1040.