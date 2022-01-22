Coffee Chat and Change the World, Jan. 24 – The Suburban Times

Start the week with a smile and an hour of fun and great ideas for these stressful times.

The next Coffee Chat and Change the World will take place on Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 am. Attendees include:

National Prize Winning wood artist Jim Anderson is back by popular request to show his latest “blow your mind” work

is back by popular request to show his latest “blow your mind” work Patt Schwab shows no mercy to cucumbers and carrots as she demonstrates her Fire Fighters De-Stress Salad.

to cucumbers and carrots as she demonstrates her Fire Fighters De-Stress Salad. Dorothy and Chef Anessa reprise Peg Bracken’s famous Aggression Cookie Recipe. Then they’ll throw dough at each other. I’m pretty sure.

Peg Bracken’s famous Aggression Cookie Recipe. Then they’ll throw dough at each other. I’m pretty sure. Sandra Solon shares the legend of the thousand cranes and show you how to fold the first one. There. That leaves you only 999 to go.

Bring your own ideas and join the fun! There may be prizes. Probably not, but it is absolutely free! Questions? Dorothy@itsnevertoolate.com.When: Jan 24, 2022 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

HERE’S THE LINK: Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtduiqpz4tGdArNy0dm0zwCtvkGEIT5mFX