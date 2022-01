City of University Place announcement.

The McDonald’s in the Green Firs Towne Center at 3802 Bridgeport Way W. is sporting a new look. After several months of renovations, a new drive-thru pattern enables traffic to move more smoothly and safely.

This long-standing U.P. business continues to monitor its customers’ requests for popular services and now offers mobile ordering, McDelivery, Wi-Fi, gift cards and MyMcDonald’s Rewards.