Become an Ambassador for Animals at Point Defiance Zoo – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium announcement.

TACOMA, Wash.—Love animals? Care about conservation? Become a volunteer at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and inspire others to make protecting wildlife a priority. The zoo is accepting applications through Feb. 14 for youth volunteers.

“Applicants should love nature, the environment, and animals and enjoy learning new things and making a difference,” said Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Stacey Luhring.

As an important member of the zoo’s team, youth volunteers will serve as Zoo Guides and educate guests about the animals and a variety of conservation and environmental issues. For example, Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with only about 400 remaining in the wild. Volunteers play a critical role in saving the species as they educate guests about what they can do to help tigers in the wild.

“Volunteers will encourage both children and adults to think about their place in the natural world and their role in conservation,” said Luhring.

As a Zoo Guide, volunteers will learn about conservation and animals. They will also learn life skills such as public speaking and communicating with others. The volunteer experience gives them the tools to be successful in their future endeavors.

If accepted, volunteers must commit to attending seven required training sessions March-June and work one, six-hour shift per week for nine weeks during the summer season.

Youth volunteers must be high school students between the ages of 14 and 18. For more information and to apply, visit pdza.org.