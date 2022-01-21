2021 Larry Saunders Service Award was a Double Hitter – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund in partnership with City of Lakewood has announced the fifth Annual Larry Saunders Service Award was given to two winners in an unusual double presentation via Zoom, Tuesday evening, 18 January 2022.

WILLIAM HARDIN HARRISON, First Mayor of Lakewood, and PARTNERS FOR PARKS were recognized for their many years of extraordinary service to Lakewood community. A $1,000 grant, accompanied each award, with the first going to Communities in Schools and the second as named.