New Program Helps First Responders When Seconds Matter – The Suburban Times

New Program Helps First Responders When Seconds Matter

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Seconds matter during an emergency. First responders answer the calls of the community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Now there is a better way to help those in need early on.

South Sound 911’s new Emergency Health Profile system provides dispatchers with potentially life-saving information the moment a 911 call arrives. When individuals with an Emergency Health Profile call 911, dispatchers may quickly communicate medical conditions, allergies, and other relevant information to first responders.

To sign up, individuals may create a profile on the South Sound 911 website or may authorize Medical ID on Apple iOS devices with the Health app installed.

Having this information available early on allows first responders to more decisively respond to medical emergencies and save lives.

