Musical Chairs and Beyond . . . Current Local Play Schedules – The Suburban Times

Be prepared to stop and/or change tickets . . .

In this time of the Covid pandemic, theatres in the Pacific Northwest have their patrons’ best interests at heart. Some ticket holders may become a little irritated with the shuffling of productions and their performance dates, but most people understand that the theatres’ boards of directors are trying to accommodate patrons at the same time the play dates are changing or being postponed.

One of our favorite Seattle theatres, Book-It has postponed their January/February production of Julian Glover’s Beowulf. At this time, they are planning to present streaming performances in place of their original run, as well as move the in-person performances to the summer months.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse tried something similar with their assisted living production in November last year. – thesubtimes.com/2020/11/19/assisted-living-the-musical-comes-to-tacoma-musical-playhouse-virtual-review/

The joy of watching live theatre is seeing actors up close and personal . . . just a few feet or yards away. Peg and I love live theatre and have visited almost all the local production houses at one time or other. Here are the latest pieces of news about local productions that we have on our list and are looking forward to seeing in person.

Harlequin Productions in Olympia has a musical mystery, Murder for Two, coming up March 10 through April 2. It’s a hilarious 90-minute show: Two performers play 13 roles—not to mention playing the piano—in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. – harlequinproductions.org/

CenterStage has postponed The Oregon Trail. What they did was shut that down and will open the next production, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from March 25th to April 17th.. Follow Scoundrels is Yellow Fever from May 20th to June 12th. After that they’ll run The Oregon Trail later in the summer.

Both Tacoma Little Theatre and Lakewood Playhouse have historical productions highlighting the minds of women. Tacoma Little Theatre is postponing until mid-July the play Silent Sky, about noted female astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. TLT will stage A Chorus Line from March 11 – April 3rd. Lakewood Playhouse is canceling The Haunting of Hill House, based on Shirley Jackson’s novel, but will re-open with its musical Head Over Heels on March 4th.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse has postponed the Off-Broadway hit Disenchanted until February 4th. Disenchanted tickets at tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/tacomamusicalplayhouse/

We are hoping that there won’t be any domino affects with plays and musical being moved all-about, but it’s always a possibility. Don’t just sit and wait, however. Get your tickets now! You can always change them. All our favorite theatres are happy to accommodate . . . and re-accommodate . . .