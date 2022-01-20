Marie Barth has officially brought her talents to Red Moon Realty – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Red Moon Realty.

Marie Barth has officially brought her talents to Red Moon Realty.

The organization often welcomes experienced and successful agents, but Barth joining is notable.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marie to the team,” said Managing Broker Dan Wong, “She’s bringing such professionalism and excellence to our organization. She’s so respected and loved in this community.”

“Marie has really helped make positive changes in Lakewood, from the Lakewood City Council and the Clover Park Rotary, to the Directorship of TPCAR (Tacoma Pierce County Association of REALTORS) and the Women’s Council of Realtors Presidency. We are excited for both the future of Red Moon Realty and the partnership that we have with Marie.”

Red Moon Realty is located at 6142 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98498 and can be called at 253-224-9833.