Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen to Host “Coffeehouse” Resident Engagement Sessions – The Suburban Times

Casual conversation sessions will be held bimonthly on Thursday evenings after work hours.

Lakewood, Wash. – Lakewood’s new mayor Jason Whalen has announced bimonthly “Community Coffeehouse” conversation sessions to invite conversation with residents. Each session will be themed and will begin with a presentation from the mayor or a guest speaker before opening the floor for residents with questions and remarks related to the theme.

The first session will discuss summer events and improvements to Lakewood parks. Residents are invited to share event feedback and ideas to further improve Lakewood’s brilliant parks.

The first session will occur on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Initial sessions will be virtual due to present pandemic conditions, but future events will be in person once feasible.

Coffeehouse meetings will be held every other month on the fourth Thursday of the month. The series will replace the former “Coffee with the Mayor” sessions on Tuesday mornings. The evening hour is thought to be more accessible for residents that work common weekday hours.

“I love to hear how it’s going for Lakewood residents, what issues matter most to you, and what your ideas are to solve them. These sessions will help keep you appraised on important topics, and help us keep in touch with your perspectives on these issues. All are welcome!”

Jason Whalen, Mayor of Lakewood

Lakewood’s new Mayor Jason Whalen and Deputy Mayor Mary Moss were appointed on Jan. 3, 2022

Kids play in Fort Steilacoom Park during a summer farmers market Teens snap selfies on the new docks at Harry Todd Park