Hidden Hero: Rosa Franklin – The Suburban Times

Former Washington State Senator Rosa Franklin served the 29th Legislative District, representing South Tacoma, Parkland, Manitou and parts of Lakewood and University Place.

Rosa served one term in the House of Representatives and 18 years in the senate, serving many years as the president pro tempore.

With 42 years of nursing experience, Senator Franklin’s area of focus in the legislature was health care and social justice. Her knowledge was instrumental in launching the highly acclaimed nursing program at the University of Washington.

Rosa continues to be active in both political and community affairs. Puget Sound’s Franklin Park was recently renamed Senator Rosa Franklin Park in her honor.

