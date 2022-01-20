Hidden Hero: Rosa Franklin – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.
Former Washington State Senator Rosa Franklin served the 29th Legislative District, representing South Tacoma, Parkland, Manitou and parts of Lakewood and University Place.
Rosa served one term in the House of Representatives and 18 years in the senate, serving many years as the president pro tempore.
With 42 years of nursing experience, Senator Franklin’s area of focus in the legislature was health care and social justice. Her knowledge was instrumental in launching the highly acclaimed nursing program at the University of Washington.
Rosa continues to be active in both political and community affairs. Puget Sound’s Franklin Park was recently renamed Senator Rosa Franklin Park in her honor.
Feature adapted from tribute displayed at the Tacoma Art Museum.
About Hidden Heroes
The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.
We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.
To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.
