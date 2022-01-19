Lakewood Police Department Welcomes Class of 16 New Officers – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Chief Zaro welcomed a new class, promoted two officers, and presented two awards during Tuesday’s Commissioning Ceremony.

10 entry-level officers and 6 lateral officers were commissioned as Lakewood officers on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Many of the officers’ families were present to celebrate the achievement The new class of officers brings “enthusiasm and positive energy”, per Chief Zaro.

The Lakewood Police Department welcomed a class of new officers during a Commissioning Ceremony on Jan. 18, 2022. 16 new officers joined the LPD ranks, including 10 entry-level officers and six lateral officers. Two LPD officers were promoted to detective.

“Tonight, we have an exceptionally large group. We have ten entry-level officers; that’s the most we’ve hired since forming in 2004. We also have six lateral officers from other agencies that are coming to work in Lakewood. It’s incredible to have this many new people coming in and bringing enthusiasm and positive energy.”

Mike Zaro, Chief, Lakewood Police Department

The Lakewood Police Department lost a portion of its strength in 2021 to a wave of retirements. Several non-emergency and investigative units were temporarily deactivated to focus available manpower on more acute crimes.

The new class of officers has restored the department to its full budget and will afford more resources to important programs like the Community Safety Resource Team (CSRT). Neighborhood policing programs like the CSRT liaise neighborhoods and business districts with law enforcement to resolve ongoing issues and nuisances.

“This new wave helps us build back up our investigative and neighborhood policing resources. You’ll notice more attention to property crime and quality-of-life issues, and better direct communication with the department.”

Mike Zaro, Chief, Lakewood Police Department

Chief Zaro presented two awards. David Boyd was awarded the Police Chief’s Citizen Commendation for 17 years of service on the Civil Service Commission, a citizen body that assists in the selection, advancement, and employment of police officers. Sgt. John Fraser was awarded the Police Chief’s Commendation Award for his potentially life-saving intervention to care for a homeless couple during the summer heatwave.

“Every officer here, including me, has been on a hiring list reviewed by this man. He helped to build this department from the ground up. He’s been here for 17 years, working as a volunteer, to make sure that Lakewood’s hiring and promotional practices met the highest standards… I’m honored to work with you and call you a friend.”

Mike Zaro, Chief, Lakewood Police Department

Sgt. John Fraser was awarded the Police Chief’s Commendation David Boyd was awarded the Police Chief’s Citizen Commendation