Hidden Heroes: John Simpson – The Suburban Times

John Simpson is a Tacoma native and senior at Harrison Preparatory School. As a member of the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Coalition and the Harrison Prep Black Student Union, John uses his powerful voice and lived experience to shape the culture of schools across the district.
He is proud to collaborate with current and past members of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors to speak about district practices, policies and procedures.
John also excels in the classroom and on the basketball court. He received the Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award for academic achievement and, while navigating the college process, has been offered academic and athletic scholarships.
He is looking forward to attending college, where he plans to play basketball and pursue the education necessary to start his own business.
About Hidden Heroes
The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.
We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.
To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.
