Hidden Heroes: John Simpson – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

John Simpson is a Tacoma native and senior at Harrison Preparatory School. As a member of the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Coalition and the Harrison Prep Black Student Union, John uses his powerful voice and lived experience to shape the culture of schools across the district.

He is proud to collaborate with current and past members of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors to speak about district practices, policies and procedures.

John also excels in the classroom and on the basketball court. He received the Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award for academic achievement and, while navigating the college process, has been offered academic and athletic scholarships.

He is looking forward to attending college, where he plans to play basketball and pursue the education necessary to start his own business.