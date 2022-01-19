Correction: North Lakewood Neighborhood Association, Jan. 25 – The Suburban Times

The next North Lakewood Neighborhood Association meeting with take place Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 pm via Zoom and meets the 4th Tuesday of every other month at the same time throughout the year. An earlier story had an incorrect date. Connect with the group on Facebook.
