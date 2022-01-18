North Lakewood Neighborhood Association – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Patrick Juhasz.

If you live or work in the North Lakewood area (north of Steilacoom Blvd and west of South Tacoma Way) please join us for our next regular meeting! We are a group of citizens that work hard to make our community the best it possibly can be. There are no fees associated and we regularly work with the Lakewood City Council, Lakewood Police Department, local elected officials, and various other groups and entities to share our concerns and stay informed.

Over the past several years our group has grown in size and been extremely active in keeping our members involved and assisting with issues. Our next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 27th at 7:00 pm via Zoom and we meet the 4th Tuesday of every other month at the same time throughout the year. Please reach out using the contact information in the flyer with any questions and to get signed up to receive updates and obtain specific meeting information.