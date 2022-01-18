Rep. Mari Leavitt announces 2022 legislative priorities – The Suburban Times

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, announced her legislative priorities this week at the start of the 2022 legislative session. Her policy agenda focuses on workforce development for military families, housing security, consumer protection, public health and safety, and economic security.

House Bill 1592, the Military Spouse Employment Act, establishes several policies to help military spouses seeking employment, including speeding up the process for military spouses to get professional licenses when relocating to Washington.

“Military families sacrifice a lot to keep us safe,” said Leavitt. “We owe it to them to help them navigate change of station more easily.”

House Bill 1642 makes college and professional training more affordable for certain National Guard members by expanding the Washington National Guard Post-Secondary Grant and increasing access to the program.

Leavitt also introduced House Bill 1819 which increases personal property tax exemptions.

“Supporting small businesses is a critical priority of mine,” added Leavitt. “They are the backbone of our economy and giving them a bit of help is good for our communities and our neighbors.”

House Bill 1593 allows landlords to receive state compensation for damaged property when tenants must vacate because of domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking, or harassment. The bill is intended to allow survivors to get away from their abusers without losing deposits or being stuck with other housing costs, compounding their challenges with further financial crisis

House Bill 1601 ensures that vulnerable students have their basic needs met by providing students experiencing homelessness or foster care with housing programs and other critical services at all community and technical colleges.

House Bill 1620 addresses ensuring resources to keep the most vulnerable safe during extreme weather events and House Bill 1650 protects folks from unwanted commercial solicitation and protects against fraud.

House Bill 1751 establishes prevention and educational and reporting requirements to address the problem of hazing on college campuses and increase transparency and accountability.

House Bill 1758 increases penalties for hazing. Known as “Sam’s Law”, the bill is named after Sam Martinez, a student who died in a hazing incident at Washington State University.

Finally, House Bill 1697 ensures privacy rights for Washington minors.

Bills are currently in the process of receiving public hearings. Anyone interested in learning how to access the Legislature remotely can learn more at housedemocrats.wa.gov/remote-session-2022-edition. The 2022 legislative session began on Monday and will last 60 days.