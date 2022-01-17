Strickland Named 2021 Legislative Champion by Food Lifeline – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) was awarded Food Lifeline’s 2021 Legislative Champion Award for her efforts to put an end to military family hunger. Strickland co-led and secured language from the Military Family Hunger Prevention Act of 2021 into law to help servicemembers and their families make ends meet. As a result, qualified service members will begin to receive a basic needs allowance that adjusts for high-cost areas, and the Department of Defense will conduct a study on food insecurity in the Armed Forces.

“Food Lifeline represents a helping hand to so many families in our community who are struggling to put food on the table, especially as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland. “I am honored to receive the 2021 Legislative Champion Award and look forward to continuing to work with Food Lifeline until every member of our community has their basic needs met.”

“With her bill and leadership, Congresswoman Strickland inspired her colleagues and community to take action,” said Food Lifeline CEO, Linda Nageotte. “This launched a movement in Washington to end military family hunger – and it’s working! This is a great example of how making strategic systemic change creates positive outcomes for people facing hunger. We’re proud to recognize her for being our champion.”

Learn more about the Legislative Champion Award.