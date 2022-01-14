Lakewood Playhouse cancel The Haunting of Hill House due to COVID-19 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

During the final week of production for “The Haunting of Hill House”, a production member tested positive for COVID-19, necessitating their quarantine for at least five days or until symptom and fever-free as per current CDC guidelines. It also followed that the rest of the cast, the director, and some of the crew were potentially exposed to the virus. Since the five-day quarantine would need to include our opening night, it was necessary to postpone the opening until we were sure that the health of our artists and audiences will not be adversely affected.

After much consideration and discussion with the cast and crew, the Lakewood Playhouse has determined that the most responsible thing for public health and the safety of our artists and staff is to cancel the production of “The Haunting of Hill House.” In light of the transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the environment of our small indoor entertainment venue, we are not comfortable moving forward with in-person performances for this production.

This is not a decision that was made lightly. A lot goes into a live theatre production and this one is no different. The cast and crew and designers have put in hundreds of hours over the past seven weeks and we hope that we can share that work in the future, perhaps as a part of the 2022-2023 season of shows.

Season Ticket Holders and patrons who have purchased seats for “The Haunting of Hill House” in person and online will be receiving a phone call or email from Box Office over the next week to discuss options for the canceled tickets.

Thank you for your patience as we resolve this matter.