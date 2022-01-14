Hello, Clover Park High School Timberwolves – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — When Clover Park High School teams compete this year, new cheers will fill the stands. Clover Park High School has selected a new school mascot: the Timberwolves.

The school’s mascot selection process was led by a team of students and staff from the high school’s site council. The committee reviewed student and staff input, as well as survey results from alumni, families and community in making its decision. Importantly, the committee reviewed what each potential mascot represents in the context of the Clover Park High School community. Ultimately, the committee voted unanimously on the Timberwolves.

“I would like to thank the students and staff who led this important process,” Principal Tim Stults said. “While this process was not easy, our committee stayed focused on identifying a school mascot that positively reflects the important values and community that is Clover Park High School. Our students were simply amazing, insightful, enthusiastic and wise throughout this process.”

The school will engage students on the new mascot name and how it will be integrated into the school’s culture. A new mascot image is expected to be unveiled this spring; however, the school will immediately begin using the new mascot name while it replaces imagery, equipment, uniforms, signage and materials this school year.

Students and staff are excited to enter a new era of Clover Park High School with a mascot name that reflects a commitment to inclusion embedded in the school’s values and creed. We invite you to join us in cheering on our new Timberwolves at Clover Park High School’s upcoming home sporting events.

Background

The mascot change aligns with recent legislation prohibiting the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols or images as public school names, mascots, logos or team names. As part of this process, the school district consulted with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Puyallup Tribe, as well as gathered input from Native American staff, families and students.

The name Warriors and Native American imagery have been a connected part of the Clover Park High School mascot for the school’s history. After considering our Native American community’s input, the Puyallup Tribe’s responses and resources, and state legislation, it is clear that based on SHB 1356 the district cannot easily disassociate the name Warriors from the Native American imagery that has been a part of the school’s mascot for more than 70 years. The Puyallup Tribe reviewed the district committee’s process and recommendation and agreed that the warrior mascot “is too deeply tied to a history of harmful stereotypes to warrant a simple change of imagery” and stood by its initial response in July 2021 “that specifically lists ‘warrior’ as a mascot the Tribe does not condone.”