Stop Work Order Issued for COVID-19 Testing Location Operating Improperly – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood was notified through social media that a COVID-19 testing site was operating improperly in Lakewood near the intersection of Bridgeport & Custer.

City Code Enforcement visited the site and found it operating without a business license, among other concerns. The site closed today voluntarily, but a Stop Work Order has been issued. The City is also aware of national media interest in the Centers for COVID Control.

The City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Police Department will review the operation, and the City has notified local and state public health agencies to invite their assistance.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website lists legitimate local sites that offer free tests. Sites that charge a fee and sites not listed on the TPCHD website are not necessarily illegitimate.

A COVID-19 testing clinic at 7801 Bridgeport Way was issued a Stop Work Order on Jan. 12, 2022 after Code Enforcement found the business operating without a license.

Resident Concerns

These responses represent the City’s current understanding, and will be updated if necessary:

I visited this site; is my personal information at risk?

We have no present evidence of impropriety or illegal practices involving the personal information of customers.

The City of Lakewood is aware of national media interest in this operation. We have notified state agencies and law enforcement to invite their assistance.

I visited this site; was my COVID-19 test legitimate?

We have no present evidence of improper testing.

The City of Lakewood has notified state and local public health agencies to invite their assistance in reviewing the clinic’s testing practices and qualifications, as these are outside the purview of the Lakewood Police Department.