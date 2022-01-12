RFQ: Lakewood City Hall Redesign Study – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is soliciting Statement of Qualifications (SOQs) from interested consultants for architectural, engineering, and workspace design services to produce a report detailing Lakewood City Hall redesign possibilities that meet staff space needs while maximizing workflow, collaboration, and service provision efficiency.

The City’s needs are outlined in a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) available here.

All Minority & Women Business Enterprises (MWBEs), Veteran Owned Businesses (VOBs), Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), and Small Business Enterprises (SBEs), are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Statements of Qualification will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Project team experience and qualifications

Understanding of the project requirements

Project team’s experience with workspace redesign studies of similar scope

Approach to project

Past performance and references

Each Statement of Qualification shall be electronically submitted via email in the manner as stated in the RFQ to Michael Vargas (mvargas@cityoflakewood.us) no later than 5:00 PM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Please direct all questions to Assistant to the City Manager/Policy Analyst, Michael Vargas (mvargas@cityoflakewood.us, 253-304-5852)