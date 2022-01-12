Lakewood Premieres “The World Lives in Lakewood” in Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Video celebrates Lakewood’s cultural heritage and contrasts the historic perspectives of civil rights activists with students’ visions for the future.

The City of Lakewood has released its 2022 video celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: “The World Lives in Lakewood”.

Each year, the City of Lakewood remembers the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to advocate for justice and equality. The City’s 2021 video featured diverse voices speaking to Dr. King’s assertion that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The City’s 2022 video’s theme is “The World Lives in Lakewood”, a reference to a mural prepared by Clover Park High School Students.

2020 census data revealed that Lakewood is among Washington cities where the BIPOC population has eclipsed 50% of the total population. Diversity and vibrant cultural heritage are defining assets of Lakewood. This city is a mix of languages, art, dance, culture, history, heritage, visions, and values.

The City’s 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day video celebrates that shared heritage. Interviews with prominent figures in the civil rights movement are accompanied by interviews with youth: visions of the past are juxtaposed with visions of the future regarding civil rights and equality.

The video was produced by Blue Scooter Media and was generously sponsored by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, TwinStar Credit Union, Lakewold Gardens, and the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition.

Clover Park High School students revealed a new mural in 2021: “The World Lives in Lakewood”

CREDITS

Produced By:

Sponsored By:

Featuring:

Jason Whalen, Mayor of Lakewood

Ron Banner, Superintendant of Clover Park School District

Michael Powers, musician

Kareem Kandi, musician

Lyle Quasim, Chair of the Black Collective

Brandon Elliott, Lakewood Youth Councilmember

Bev Isenson, retired political activist

JoEthel Smith, Founder of Lakewood’s MLK Celebration

Neveah Dawkins-Watson, Black Student Union member

Hank Jones, Lakewood Youth Councilmember

Mary Moss, Deputy Mayor of Lakewood

Mayumi Remedios, Lakewood Youth Councilmember

Stella Schena-Gordon, Black Student Union member

Hanford McCloud, Nisqually Nation Tribal Councilmember

Additional Acknowledgements: