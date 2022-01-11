January is National Blood Donor Month – Please schedule your donation and roll up those sleeves – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ty Cordova, State Farm.

Blood supplies across the country are running critically low. To do our part to ensure lifesaving blood, plasma, and platelets are readily available for patients in need, State Farm is helping raise awareness about National Blood Donor Month. We are encouraging everyone to schedule their American Red Cross blood donation appointment in January and roll up those sleeves!

It’s quick and easy. Simply, enter your zip code and find a date and time that works best for you. Then, encourage your family and friends to do the same.

This act of kindness is one of the most generous gifts someone can give – the lifesaving gift of blood.