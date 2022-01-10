 Zesty Cajun Grill, serving steak and seafood, coming to Lakewood Black Angus space – The Suburban Times

Zesty Cajun Grill, serving steak and seafood, coming to Lakewood Black Angus space

Zesty Cajun Grill plans to open in the former home of Black Angus in Lakewood at 9905 Bridgeport Way SW. Lucky us, the restaurant is another seafood boil restaurant coming to the area – and will open on the heels of two other seafood boil openings in Pierce County in 2021 (but more on that […]

Read the entire post Zesty Cajun Grill, serving steak and seafood, coming to Lakewood Black Angus space on Dine Pierce County.

