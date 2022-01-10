First Phase of Homestead Park Enhancements Ready to Begin – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Last spring, the City of University Place Parks Advisory Commission sought public input on plans for the redevelopment of Homestead Park.

Located at 3761 Bridgeport Way W., Homestead Park encompasses 5.5 acres and includes wooded areas, walking trails, a fern grotto and a rhododendron collection. It is one of the City’s most popular and well-used parks.

Based on information gathered from a public survey, as well as a public meeting on April 28, 2021, the City will be undertaking a number of enhancements to the park, including gateway sculptures that are intended to help clearly delineate its two entrances for those who visit.

A request for proposals (RFP) and additional background information will be available on Jan. 6, 2022 on the City’s website. In addition to the gateway sculptures, the proposal also calls for three community gathering art pieces that will be located at seating areas throughout the park. The designs should be inspired by cultural and environmental influences in the park, U.P. and the Puget Sound region. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 21, 2022.