Letter: Please sign this petition to Protect Our Oaks – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dave Zink.

Our Garry Oak trees are a keystone species here in the South Sound area. We’re losing these trees at an alarming rate. Significant, large, mature oak trees are being cut down, many of which are hundreds of years old: destroyed indiscriminately in the name of so-called “development”.

Due to our changing climate, drought-tolerant Garry Oaks and the ecosystems they support are now more important than ever in western Washington.

Can you join me and take action? Click here.