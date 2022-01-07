 Letter: Please sign this petition to Protect Our Oaks – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Please sign this petition to Protect Our Oaks

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Dave Zink.

Our Garry Oak trees are a keystone species here in the South Sound area. We’re losing these trees at an alarming rate. Significant, large, mature oak trees are being cut down, many of which are hundreds of years old: destroyed indiscriminately in the name of so-called “development”.

Due to our changing climate, drought-tolerant Garry Oaks and the ecosystems they support are now more important than ever in western Washington.

Can you join me and take action? Click here.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *