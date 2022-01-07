Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Jan. 10 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. It will be held at the district’s Student Services Center and live-streamed on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.



For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.