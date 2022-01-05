Dance Theatre Northwest Offers Live Winter Classes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Photo by Philander Eargle.

Dance Theatre Northwest is offering live dance classes and a variety of fun and fitness beginning January 4, 2022. Students from beginner level to advanced ranging from age 4 through adult can participate in classical ballet, Pointe, partnering, Broadway style jazz, musical theatre, dance exercise and tap dance.

Photo by Philander Eargle.

Classes take place at Dance Theatre Northwest studios at 2811 Bridgeport Way W #24 in University Place, WA. Fees range from $5-60 per classroom hour depending on class type and size. Private and semi-private instruction is available.

To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest via email: dancetnw@gmail.com or visit our website at www.DTNW.org.

Photo by Philander Eargle.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization.

Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.