Letter: If Not Today, Then Tomorrow – The Suburban Times

I have a friend who I met only once.

As all the rest of us are in the second day of incrementally accomplishing our list of New Year’s Resolutions, my friend has one too.

But only one.

To come home.

If not today, then tomorrow.

From the hospital.

He just wants to come home.

As I wrote in another time and in another place, home is where the heart longs to be.

Not surprisingly, it was Bing Crosby’s rendition of “I’ll be Home for Christmas” that was the most requested song at Christmas U.S.O.’s during World War II.

It was the same tune the astronauts of Gemini 7, December 1965, requested of NASA Mission Control to play, as they returned home from the longest flight in the U.S. space program.

Prepare the holiday; hopefully, it’ll snow; hang the mistletoe; and wrap a present under the tree for me.

Because I’ll be home for Christmas.

Strong is the pull and embedded deeply in the innermost part of our being is a longing to come home.

It is aptly called a homing-device, installed within the human heart, and it is always drawing, forever tugging, and faithfully leading us home.

Photo by Jeff Brown of which he writes, “The tree shadows form the light of hope on the last morning run in 2021. Ready for new adventures . . . and life.”