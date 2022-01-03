Letter: Councilman Marion Smith looks back at 20 years service to Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Marion Smith.

As this year draws to a close it also concludes my 20 years as a councilman for the Town of Steilacoom. In 2001 I ran against a field of three challengers and was elected. When I had no challengers in four elections I said I was either doing a good job or no one wants the job. This last election there were three challengers who wanted the job of council member and as result Elizabeth Grasher in now my replacement on Steilacoom Town Council. I wish her the best of luck. She will find a council who gets things done.

Due to excellent staff work the projects presented to council were easy to confirm and authorize for the mayor to proceed with the work. During my tenure the council has authorized many streets to be rebuilt/overlaid and in conjunction with street rebuilds to replace/upgrade underground utilities. This was accomplished by the town’s ability to gain grants for these projects, again due to town staff actions.

I feel that we have the best run town in the state and we have been complimented many times at association meetings by representatives of other municipalities.

As I look back at my 20 year tenure I feel that the town is in very capable hands. I would also like to thank the citizens of Steilacoom for giving me the opportunity to serve them. It has been a pleasure for which I am very grateful and I know without any doubts that Steilacoom is the very best place in the state to live.

THANK YOU, STEILACOOM

Marion V Smith, former councilman

Town of Steilacoom