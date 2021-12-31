Local Animal Shelter Inundated with Neglected Dogs in Winter Storm – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

A total of 19 dogs from different properties were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in terrible condition.

On Dec. 27, Pierce County Animal Control brought six dogs from a property in Graham to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The dogs had been left outside in the freezing temperatures. Two dogs were found deceased on site.

One of the dogs arrived in such horrific shape, that the shelter’s veterinary team had to humanely euthanize it. The remaining five are skin and bones, dehydrated, covered in mats with dried fecal matter, and infested with fleas.

On Dec. 28, 14 dogs were brought to the shelter from a different property located in Tacoma. After being left alone to face the snow and freezing temperatures , the shelter’s veterinary team is evaluating their medical conditions and doing everything they can to help them.

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help provide medical care for these 19 dogs as they try to recover. Donations are being accepted on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/19-neglected-dogs

With so many animals coming in desperate need of help, the shelter has run out of space.

The community can help by adopting or fostering an animal today. The shelter has more than 40 adoptable dogs, and they can all be viewed on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs/. To help boost adoptions, the shelter is offering $50 off adoption fees for all dogs from Dec. 30 through Jan. 16.