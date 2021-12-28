Westside Story – Tiny White Triangle – The Suburban Times

This coming January 9, 2022, at 10:00p I have been out of Lakewood for a year. I do not and cannot write much for The Suburban Times these days because of my severed connection with “back home”. Conversely, every once in a while a subject comes up that is so appropriate, helpful, or entertaining that I feel compelled to ask our fearless leader, Ben Sclair – Publisher, to publish yet another of my writings if for no other reason than old times sake. If you are reading this article right now, Ben said yes.

Here is the deal. I am pushing 80 years of age, so with my life experience, you have to figure I know just about everything. Can you imagine my shock and surprise when I stumbled into a new fact, checked it out, and had to admit, I guess I did not know everything. Of course, now that I know the new fact I am about to share with you, then I can once again say, “I know everything.”

On January 2, 2012, I wrote an article in The Suburban Times titled Westside Story – Pump Huggers thereby documenting that I am a guy who knows a lot about gasoline subjects including the exciting subject of gas pumps. Did I say “a lot”? I meant to say, I am a guy who knows everything about gas pumps.

Have any of you, like me, pulled into a gas station only to discover your gas tank filler door is on the wrong side of the car opposite the pumps? This can happen because you just do not remember which side it is on. Or, you have so many cars, it gets all mixed up as the filler snouts can be on either side or the back of the car. Another time the gas filler door mystery comes into play is when you have borrowed a friend’s car or are using a rental car.

It can be frustrating and you could lose your place in line.

Here is my newly learned easy to apply big tip.

The photo above is a gas gage. See the tiny image of a gas pump towards the bottom of the gage? Now look at the little white triangle to the left of the gas pump. This white triangle is pointing LEFT. This means the gas filler door and filler snout is on the LEFT side of the vehicle. I never knew this about any of my vehicles. Did you?

It is so cool. Now I do not have to crane my neck out the window or into my sideview mirror trying to confirm where the filler pipe is. I can just look down at the guage to learn the filler pipe is on the left or right depending on what vehicle I am driving.

I know I have seen that white triangle before, but I never knew what it meant, nor did I ever harness my curiosity to ask what it was.

Let’s take an informal poll using the Reply function connected to this article. How many of you knew the true meaning of the tiny white triangle? YES OR NO?

Our interior remodeling of our new home is almost complete after a year’s effort including the creation of Joe’s World Headquarters. Hopefully I can begin writing again on a regular basis within the next six months. If I do, Ben and I will keep you posted as to where you can find, as Ben would say, “The musings of Joe Boyle”.