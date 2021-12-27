TNT: New Clover Park School Board member compares himself to Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin – The Suburban Times

“A Clover Park School Board race has become an epitome of board elections across the country: a longtime member losing to a dark horse candidate with political backing.

“The board’s seven-year president, Marty Schafer, was voted out last month by 88 votes, replaced by a newcomer who has never held public office.

“Board member David Anderson, the school board’s newest addition, was sworn in to office on Dec. 13 after months of rigorous campaigning and more than $10,000 spent.”

Read the full story at The News Tribune website.