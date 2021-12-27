 Steilacoom Police deliver coats for kids – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Police deliver coats for kids

Submitted by Larry Whelan, President, Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce.

67 kids in the Steilacoom Apartments had a uniformed police officer knock on their door Christmas Eve or Christmas Day delivering the gifts donors provided.

This promotes good will between the kids and the police force who serves them. It does the same for the parents who are doing the best they can to raise the children.

Silently it promotes a partnership between civic groups and the officers validating the officers have your YOUR support.

Thank you for participating. Thank you for your trust that we try our best to do things right and for the right reasons.

