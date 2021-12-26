Letter: Let’s help unhoused people stay safe from the cold – The Suburban Times

Submitted by J Hutchins.

We need help.

The weather is dangerously cold for unsheltered people existing on the street. To help meet their immediate needs, our county headed committees to oversee the acceptance of donations in the form of blankets, coats and other necessities. Local organizations and volunteers are helping to distribute them.

In this part of the county that means LASA. LASA is storing them in their multipurpose room and looking for volunteers to let unsheltered singles and families know where they can turn for help. If you have safe transportation and are able to donate some time this week, please call LASA at 253-581-8689. With the weather making it difficult for LASA to staff their front desk, you may need to call LASA’s Executive Director, Janne Hutchins on her cell at 253-370-0409.

Please consider helping with this critically needed service by pairing with a neighbor, a friend or some one from your church or service group. Volunteers will be provided a brief orientation and told of areas where we think unhoused people may congregate.

Volunteers will also be provided with blankets and coats and other warm winter clothing to distribute to anyone they come across. Most importantly perhaps is that we’ll use the volunteers to get the word out to those on the street as to where they can go for a warming center, or walk in shelter.