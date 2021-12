The Pine Cone Cafe in University Place is here to stay. The 60-plus-year-old diner known for its American diner eats has new owners who plan to keep the name and diner concept the same. Two local restaurant owners, Dana Claar Verellen and her husband Dave Verellen, are the Pine Cone’s new owners. The duo own […]

Read the entire post The Pine Cone Cafe in UP has new owners who will be familiar to locals on Dine Pierce County.