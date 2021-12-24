County announces shelter options for unhoused during expected cold snap – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

In partnership with the Coalition to End Homelessness and the City of Tacoma, Pierce County is coordinating warm indoor places to shelter for those experiencing homelessness, including those with pets, children, and partners. In addition, arrangements are being made to support those who choose not to leave their current outdoor location.

The goal is to have options available beginning Sunday, Dec. 26, if not sooner.

Advocates and supporters for the unhoused are also working to gather coats, blankets, water and other items.

See the charts that follow for the latest information about available beds, hotel vouchers and safe parking locations. More sites and details will be added as resources are made available. Updates will be posted at www.pchomeless.org, a site maintained by the Coalition to End Homelessness.

Organizations and individuals wishing to support this effort are encouraged to contact:

Pierce County Human Services

Delmar Algee (253) 281-3944 delmar.algee@piercecountywa.gov

John Barbee (253) 798-6139 john.barbee@piercecountywa.gov