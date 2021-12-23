 Local Students Named to Union University’s Dean’s and President’s Lists – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local Students Named to Union University’s Dean’s and President’s Lists

· Leave a Comment ·

Union University has named 342 students to the President’s List and 380 student to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

President’s List

  • Lakewood – David Edgren
  • Tacoma – Angela Le

Dean’s List

  • Lakewood – Sarah Edgren

Full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average earn President’s List honors and students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average earn Dean’s List honors.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

About 3,000 students are currently enrolled.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *