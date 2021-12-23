Local Students Named to Union University’s Dean’s and President’s Lists – The Suburban Times

Union University has named 342 students to the President’s List and 380 student to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
President’s List
- Lakewood – David Edgren
- Tacoma – Angela Le
Dean’s List
- Lakewood – Sarah Edgren
Full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average earn President’s List honors and students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average earn Dean’s List honors.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
About 3,000 students are currently enrolled.
Leave a Reply