Local Students Named to Union University’s Dean’s and President’s Lists – The Suburban Times

Union University has named 342 students to the President’s List and 380 student to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

President’s List

Lakewood – David Edgren

Tacoma – Angela Le

Dean’s List

Lakewood – Sarah Edgren

Full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average earn President’s List honors and students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average earn Dean’s List honors.

