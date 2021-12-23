Letter: Observations on the ‘new’ Clover Park School Board Meeting 13 December 2021 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny, Lakewood.

I attended the 13 December 2021 Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board meeting which was conducted “virtually” rather than in person. In the past, minutes of such meetings have not been published for weeks or months after the meeting which made them somewhat irrelevant for the public to stay abreast of District issues that affect them. Therefore, I plan to present my observations of these meetings in a more timely fashion. What follows are not minutes of the meeting but rather a discussion of substantial items that I observed during the meeting. I have several recommendations to improve the performance of the school board and the CPSD in general in future Board meetings.

The most immediate observation was that the virtual format was beset by technological problems. Room lights going out, lost video, a board member losing audio and poor sound quality combined with numerous interruptions which all contributed toward disruption and a fragmented meeting. Likely none of this would have occurred had the Board conducted an in person meeting at the administrative building as was past standard operating procedure.

Swearing in of David Anderson took place publically, initially outside at the entrance to CPHS parking lot, with about 50 supporters in attendance. This was in contrast to the past President Schafer’s prior decision limiting attendance to 6 supporters for swearing in virtually inside the administration building. After the opportunity for the people to personally witness David Anderson’s swearing in David Anderson was again sworn in for the virtual zoom audience inside the administration building as was Alyssa Pearson.

Officers were elected as follows. Pearson: President. Jacobs: Vice President. Veliz: Legislative Representative. All were passed by a 3 to 2 majority with Anderson and Wagemann dissenting.

The public was well represented with over 80 people signed up to participate via Zoom. Yet there were only about 6 who signed up to speak. This was due perhaps to the unfamiliarity of signing up using the “chat” option on the screen. This is the first time in memory that public comments have been allowed during a virtual Board meeting and demonstrates the dampening effect that it has on public comment participation. There were numerous technological problems with the 6 public comments taking up the better part of an hour.

I was one of the 6 who participated in public comments. The main thrust of my questioning to the Board was how they arrived at the decision to hold this meeting using a “virtual” format allegedly for “safety and civility”. In response to my public comment there were two explanations, somewhat conflicting, provided by Board members and Superintendent. Either past President Schafer made the decision unilaterally or as President Pearson related, it was done through Board member “consensus” without a vote. In either case the decision would seem to violate the spirit if not the letter of Board Policy 1400 and 1430 which may require a vote of the entire board.

“The board will establish its regular order of business, but may elect to change the order by a majority vote of the members present.” CPSD Policy 1400

“The board president may interrupt or terminate an individual’s statement when it is too lengthy, personally directed, abusive or irrelevant. The board as a whole shall have the final decision in determining the appropriateness of all such rulings by the presiding officer.” CPSD Policy 1430

It may also violate RCW 42.30.050 which permits re-entry of the public not involved in interruptions of a Board meeting. This decision to go “virtual” was never made or addressed during a regular Board meeting as an agenda item or with a vote of approval by Board members. This may be an Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) violation. More on this in a future article.

“Interruptions—Procedure.

In the event that any meeting is interrupted by a group or groups of persons so as to render the orderly conduct of such meeting unfeasible and order cannot be restored by the removal of individuals who are interrupting the meeting, the members of the governing body conducting the meeting may order the meeting room cleared and continue in session or may adjourn the meeting and reconvene at another location selected by majority vote of the members. In such a session, final disposition may be taken only on matters appearing on the agenda. Representatives of the press or other news media, except those participating in the disturbance, shall be allowed to attend any session held pursuant to this section. Nothing in this section shall prohibit the governing body from establishing a procedure for readmitting an individual or individuals not responsible for disturbing the orderly conduct of the meeting.” RCW 42.30.050

David Anderson raised an objection to the meeting’s Consent Agenda and requested that the minutes of 8 November 2021 be removed from the Consent Agenda as they were not complete with respect to the censure of Wagemann. The minutes only stated that Wagemann had requested a “public hearing” while comments of other Board members were totally missing. Discussion by other Board members claimed that the minutes aren’t a transcript of events. However David showed in Board policy that minutes can be expanded for controversial items of which the censure qualified.

“When issues are discussed that may require a detailed record, the board may direct the secretary to record the discussion. Audio or video recordings will be maintained on file as follows:

If the recording is transcribed verbatim (word for word), the recording must be retained for one (1) year; or

If the recording is only used as a reference to create written minutes, the recording must be retained for six (6) years.” CPSD Policy 1440

When Banner was questioned why recording of the meeting had not happened on 8 November 2021 he replied “Nobody asked”. David Anderson suggested that in the future that all meetings be recorded, especially on controversial issues where the public has a right to know why, not just how, their representative Board members voted. Those Board member statements should be reflected in the meeting minutes.

Procedurallythe removal of the 8 November 2021 minutes from the consent agenda was handled improperly by President Pearson as required by Robert’s Rules of Order which is addressed in Board policy 1400.

“All board meetings will be conducted in an orderly and business-like manner using Roberts Rules of Order (Revised) as a guide….”. CPSD Board Policy 1400

According to Robert’s Rules of Order, the consent agenda must be approved unanimously and any Board member may remove a consent agenda item without any vote thereon. Upon that removal the consent agenda must be passed unanimously and the removed item discussed and voted on based upon its own merits. This did not occur. After discussion, President Pearson conducted a vote 3 to 2 to put the 8 November 2021 minutes back into the consent agenda which the Board did not have authority to do. This was followed with a vote 3 to 2 to accept the consent agenda which violated the unanimity required.

As an aside, a “public hearing” is something of a special meeting in that it requires public notice, its own time and place, a statement of the purpose, presentation regarding purpose, opening up for public comment on that purpose alone, closing of public comment, and closure of the public hearing. A public hearing represents the testimony, not just “comments” of the public on that particular item. None of this took place during that 8 November 2021 regular public Board meeting despite Wagemann’s request for a public hearing and Schafer’s assertion that a “public hearing” had occurred which it hadn’t.

There were several “faux pas” by President Pearson that got corrected by Director Jacobs and Superintendent Banner. Most glaring was her tendency to go directly from a motion and second to a vote without permitting discussion. It would be very helpful for the District to conduct Director training in Robert’s Rules of Order. It would also be beneficial to have in attendance a parliamentarian and attorney to deal with procedural and legal issues at meetings.

David Anderson during his comments brought up the issue of the CPHS mascot change and need for further Board study. This was supported by the other Board members for a future Board meeting. Superintendent Banner suggested that the 31 December 2021 deadline was not absolute and that some leeway was possible as long as the Board showed that they were dealing with the issue especially in consideration of the upcoming holiday season.

The consent agenda and individual items were for the most part purely administrative issues relating to contracts for broken windows, computers, accepting donations to the District and early learning partnerships. There was one individual item, the Bezos Academy that generated some Board discussion. Bezo Academy is a youth head start type program to take place at “surplus property” the District owns in the Southgate neighborhood. Discussion addressed the status of the surplus property but did not delve into the program itself. What is obvious is that preschoolers who attend the Bezos will be relatively few in number and at such an early age they will not be able to influence the District’s academic performance for years to come.

Board comments addressed personal visits to Christmas light celebrations and other related holiday events. Not once during the meeting was the issue of the District’s academic performance mentioned.