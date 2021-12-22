What Sound Transit heard during fall engagement – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit is improving access to South Tacoma and Lakewood Stations to make Sounder train and regional bus connections more convenient for all. In October 2021, we asked for community input on possible improvements. We hosted an online open house from October 6 – 26 where over 900 people viewed project details and maps, including over 100 visitors to our in-language sites in Tagalog, Vietnamese and Spanish. This was supported by mailers sent out to homes and businesses, in-person tabling events, emails, outreach toolkits for local organizations and virtual Q&A sessions with community members.

For South Tacoma Station, all of the potential improvements were supported by a majority of the 54 survey responses received, with some comments supporting or opposing improved bike infrastructure in the area. The Lakewood Station received a similar level of support from the 28 survey respondents for all but two of the proposed improvements. There were fewer comments on the Lakewood survey, but general support for better pedestrian, bike and transit access in the area.

We will incorporate this feedback into an Alternatives Analysis report, which will identify improvements that may be further studied, following review by the Sound Transit Board. All improvements are targeted to be completed by 2030.