Lakewood City Council Summary: Monday, Dec. 20 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The final meeting of the year began with public comment and approval of the consent agenda. Notable were the authorization for up to $12.2 million in bonds to be sold to finance capital improvement projects, and the approval of various capital improvements projects to be funded with Transportation Benefit District revenues.

The City Council approved the formation of a Tree Advisory Ad Hoc Committee. The committee will be tasked with the review and refinement of Lakewood Municipal Code rules for tree preservation. It will be comprised of up to 13 members representing diverse stakeholder perspectives on the issue of tree preservation. The council briefly debated on its composition to ensure balanced representation.

Long-Range Planning Manager Tiffany Speir reviewed proposed expenditures of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Through Jan. 15, 2022, the City is applications from third parties for qualifying uses of these funds to address the economic effects of the pandemic. The City has a budget of approximately $13.8 million in ARPA funds.

Approved expenditures included:

Pre-eviction services (Tacomaprobono)

Services to disproportionately impacted communities (Rebuilding Together South Sound)

Services to disproportionately impacted communities (Boys & Girls Club)

Services to disproportionately impacted communities (Rebuilding Together South Sound)

Services to disproportionately impacted communities (YMCA)

Technology to support court operations during COVID-19 (Lakewood Municipal Court)

Improvement of Lakewood City Hall HVAC system to comply with new state legislation (City of Lakewood)

Installation of handwashing stations at Lakewood parks without bathrooms (City of Lakewood)

Study to reconfigure City Hall to free third floor for rent (City of Lakewood)

Issuance of retention bonuses for police officers (Lakewood Police Department)

Recovery of costs related to COVID-19 exposure protocols and procedures (City of Lakewood)

To conclude the meeting, individual council members reflected on the year’s achievements and the 25th anniversary of the City of Lakewood.

Happy Holidays.

Next Meetings: