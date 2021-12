A word to the wise: If you want Chinese take-out on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in the Tacoma-Pierce County area, you need to have a game plan and a Plan B. It’ll be busy, no matter where you order. “Be patient, please. Like a lot of other places, we’re understaffed and so we’re really […]

Read the entire post Christmas 2021 dining: Chinese restaurants open in Tacoma & Pierce County on Dine Pierce County.