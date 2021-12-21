Calls for help up in 2021 – The Suburban Times

Calls for help up in 2021 December 21, 2021 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. More calls for help in the first 11 months of 2021 compared to all of 2020. As of November 30, our firefighters have already responded to more calls this year than in all of 2020. Overall, call volume is up nearly 9% for the year and we run an average of 48 calls per day. We are so proud to be able to serve our community when they need it most. pic.twitter.com/w4Arwu7qJp— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) December 18, 2021
