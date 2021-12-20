Wreaths and Flags placed at Old Settlers Cemetery – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Saturday was a wet, windy, frigid day here in Lakewood, but that did not stop Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53, with the help of Brownie Troop 46990, Cub Scout Pack 472, and the JROTC Honor Guard from Lakes High School from honoring the final resting place of Veterans interned in the Old Settler’s Cemetery, Lakewood, WA.

Squadron Commander John Schilling greeted Scouts and guests and began the ceremony with a short prayer, the Honor Guard posted the colors, and the Brownies led those gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance.

After a short briefing to the guests, the Brownies placed a wreath and the Cub Scouts planted an American flag on each Veteran’s grave. It was a moving experience Teaching, Honoring, and Remembering the nation’s men and women whose service allow us all to live free.

The wreaths were provided by generous donations made to Wreaths Across America as part of a national effort to place a wreath on every Veteran’s grave before Christmas each year. Flags were provided by the National headquarters of the Sons of the American Legion as part of a nation wide program to honor Veterans in their final resting place.

To learn more about either program, please visit our Facebook page (1) American Legion Dupont WA Post 53 Family | Facebook and leave a message.