Making a Difference Foundation Receives Grant – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $5,640 from Skookum Contract Services’ Community Support for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank remodel project.

MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank focuses on alleviating food insecurity in Pierce County. People experiencing hunger can visit and receive up to 100 lbs. of fresh produce, meat and dairy items, special diet, prepackaged, and culturally appropriate food. The food provided is free of charge to individuals, families with children, the elderly, disabled, veterans, BIPOC, and those within immigrant communities.

During the pandemic, Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank saw a large influx in the number of people needing food and hunger-related services. Food bank demand increased with 317,125 people being assisted in 2020 with 23,784,375 lbs. of food. To meet this level of clients, MADF purchased a larger building to house the food bank, also located on the east side of Tacoma. The new location is being remodeled to be set up like a grocery store but with all items still free of charge.

“The new food bank location will allow clients to choose and shop for the food they want and need without the stigma many feel when accessing food assistance. And it’s only through the generosity of organizations like Skookum Contract Services’ Community Support that we are able to provide this type of service in a dignified way that makes community members feel valued and hopeful,” states MADF’s President/CEO, Ahndrea Blue.

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank first opened in 2009 and is currently open for services at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

Skookum Contract Services is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for people with disabilities. Their Community Support Committee strives to help foster growth for likeminded nonprofits that serve the communities around Skookum contracts to help the lives of people with disabilities and the veteran population.