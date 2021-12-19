Local Observance Planned for National Homeless Memorial Day – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

For the first time in many years, there will be a local gathering held on National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in 2021. The public is invited to Tacoma’s Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 S. I Street, for an in-person gathering at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The service also can be viewed online at www.pchomeless.org.

December 21 is winter solstice, the longest night of the year; therefore it is an appropriate time to remember and honor the 139 Pierce County residents who died unsheltered during the past year. National Homeless Memorial Day is observed annually on winter solstice in hundreds of cities in 30 states.

Both the Pierce County Council and Tacoma City Council have issued proclamations officially declaring December 21 as National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day in Pierce County and Tacoma.

Information obtained about some of the 139 who passed show that their average age at death was 49.9 years (national average is 77.3 years) and the youngest was 26. Causes of death included 11 by homicide, 62 drug-related, 5 by suicide, 8 weather-related, and 15 natural deaths.

Despite their status as having been unhoused, Chaplain Ed Jacobs, Pastor Gregory Christopher, along with Associated Ministries and other event organizers, are committed that the passing of these houseless neighbors not go unnoticed by the wider community. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend regardless of faith tradition or lack thereof. The memorial will last approximately one hour and the wearing of facemasks is required.

For more information, contact Ed Jacobs at 206-369-0297 or Chaplain.edj@gmail.com