Letter: Clover Park High School mascot “Warrior” name change update – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rebecca Weisenhaus.

Sadly, Clover Park High School’s mascot may soon be retired despite widespread community push back. The name change of their mascot has been a hot button issue for many people in our community, particularly alumni. The name “Warriors” will no longer be chanted. Being that we live in such a heavily populated military community, it has been argued to keep the name “Warriors” intact and associate it with an appropriate mascot.

At the recent school board meeting our newly sworn-in board member, David Anderson, brought up postponing the decision on this historic name change until further discussion, research and consideration can be done to include inviting local tribes to the table. David, who is strongly involved in our community, has seen and heard your thoughts throughout our community since the discussion came up at the last school board workshop (November 22). As a result, he wants your voices to be heard by the entire board. David was instrumental in getting the board to unanimously agree to postpone the decision. Per the school district at Dec. 13 meeting, OSPI isn’t being sticklers to the December 31 deadline since the district is “in the process”, so this topic will be discussed at the January board meeting.

YOUR VOICE MATTERS! I encourage all of you to attend the next school board meeting in January and share your thoughts on this matter (or any other matter pertaining to our schools). The meeting will be held on January 10, 2022, 6 pm, at the Student Services Center, Room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW.

Below is the link to all upcoming school board meetings and workshops for 2022.

www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/school_board/board_meeting_schedule