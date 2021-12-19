CPSD Promising Future: Hannah Pulido – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Hannah Pulido.

She enjoys studying history and said she is currently getting a lot out of her cultural studies class. “I think it’s fun because you get to learn about different perspectives of other people and their cultures and traditions,” she said. “I really enjoy learning about other peoples’ experiences as a way to help myself have a better perspective and open mindedness to different situations.”

Hannah is a member of the school’s green team and participated in Pierce County’s Youth Environmental and Sustainability Summit, which allows her to think about and tackle important environmental issues happening in the world.

She played violin in the Tacoma Youth Symphony for four years and would like to continue playing violin recreationally in college.