Vet Clinic, Dec ’21 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chas. Ames.
- Defense Department Announces Cost of Living Increase to Retired Pay
- Compensation benefits rates increased by 6%…
- Veterans, families, caregivers can boost blood supply, get $10 Amazon.com gift card
- Enhanced pension benefits can help eligible wartime Veterans, surviving spouses increase income
- Veterans needed to serve as youth mentors
- VRRAP offers education and training for high-demand jobs to Veterans who are [COVID] unemployed
- Wiggle room for VA demand notifications?
- Don’t quit trying. Try quitting with VA – and staying smoke-free
- VA accesses resources to increase housing assistance for vulnerable Veterans
- [LOCAL] Strickland Introduces Legislation to Help Servicemembers Access Fertility Care and Start a Family
