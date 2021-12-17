Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

As of Dec. 11, 60% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 67% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,217,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 546,400 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 23,100

We administered more than 4,100 first doses.

An average of 3,300 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

12-17: 56.4%

18-19: 69.1%

20-34: 65.6%

35-49: 73.0%

50-64: 75.2%

65-79: 81%

80 and older: 89.3%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: