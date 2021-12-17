Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
As of Dec. 11, 60% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 67% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,217,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 546,400 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 23,100
- We administered more than 4,100 first doses.
- An average of 3,300 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 12-17: 56.4%
- 18-19: 69.1%
- 20-34: 65.6%
- 35-49: 73.0%
- 50-64: 75.2%
- 65-79: 81%
- 80 and older: 89.3%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
