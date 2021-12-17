CPSD Staff Spotlight: Theresa Gumpert – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Rainier Elementary School technology teacher Theresa Gumpert. She has worked in the district for 17 years and started at Rainier when it opened in 2014.

In her class, she teaches students typing and the importance of digital citizenship and safety on the internet. “Learning typing is almost like learning the piano,” she said. “You always want to do it but if you don’t have the training for it, you’re always plunking and guessing, but once you learn the method, you can really take off.”

Theresa was inspired to begin teaching while her own children were in school. She was impressed by two former Dower Elementary School teachers. “They were so amazing with the kids, I wanted to follow in their footsteps,” she said. “They were really my mentors and watching them got me excited to start teaching as well.”